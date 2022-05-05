DELTA LASORA “SALLY” WOOD, 84, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away May 1, 2022. She was born March 3, 1938, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Elva and Wilda Rutherford Scarberry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John David Wood, three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by two sons, Paul Wood of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Phillip Wood of Huntington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

