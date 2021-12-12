DEMPSEY RAY SOVINE, 95, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born March 26, 1926, in Putnam County, a son of the late William Arnold Sovine and Glenna Martin Sovine. He is also preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Sovine; two brothers, Iman Sovine and Denville Sovine; and by one sister, Dolly Meadows. He is survived by two daughters, Drema Sovine and Beverly Gillenwater (Roy); four grandchildren, Jeremy Sovine, Matt Sovine, Darrin Gillenwater and Mark Gillenwater; and by one daughter-in-law, Paula Sovine. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Procession will leave at noon for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va., with Pastor James Jobe officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

