DENNIS PAUL “Dennie” MILLS, 87, of Lesage, went home to be with the Lord December 17, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jacob Marshall. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. He was born June 29, 1934, in Salt Rock, a son of the late Edmund and Mearl Hale Mills. He attended Valley of Decision Church and Oak Hill UBI Church, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a member of the V.F.W. No. 9738, Huntington, and a charter member of the Hilltop Sportsman Club since 1952. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Brown, Vernon Mills, Beatrice Simpkins and Enoch Mills. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Delores “Tiny” Venoy Mills; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Rick Nida of Barboursville; son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Kris Mills of South Charleston, W.Va.; sister, Delores Perry of Kenova; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Reba Mills of Elkins, W.Va.; grandchildren, McKenzie Mills (Rob), Jason Mills (Christy Yeager), Stephanie Neace (Jona), Kaitlyn Nida and Samantha Marshall (Jacob); eight great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

