DENNIS VERNON HERRENKOHL, 80, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church, Barboursville, by Pastor Rick Glass. Burial will be in Herrenkohl Cemetery, Lesage. He was born July 19, 1940, in Huntington, a son of the late Raymond Doyle and Mary Francis Thornburg Herrenkohl. He was a member of Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church where he enjoyed his many friends and fellowship. He retired from Best Foods. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Anna Marie Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carolyn Linville Herrenkohl; one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Matt Carpenter of Wake Forest, N.C.; two sons and daughter-in-law, Stan Herrenkohl of Barboursville and CDR Shad and Amy Herrenkohl of Corpus Christi, Texas; one sister-in-law, Sharon Linville of Barboursville; one brother-in-law, Fred Lewis of Milton; eight grandchildren, Brock, Hunter and Grant Herrenkohl, Cross, Cais and Emerson Carpenter, and Walker and Emma Herrenkohl; special cousin and friends, David and Sheila Byrd; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he dearly loved. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church, 3045 Martha Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and after noon Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/walllace.
