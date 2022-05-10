DENVER LEE EDMUNDS, 63, of Milton, W.Va., left this world suddenly on May 6, 2022. He was born July 11, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Richard and Maudie Edmunds. He was a retired truck driver and had a passion for coon hunting. He was a member of the Mud River Coon Club and a Master of Hounds of the United Kennel Club. Denver leaves behind his wife, Marilyn Edmunds; son, Joshua (Leanne) Edmunds; and a stepson, Timothy Johnston; granddaughters, Kyleigh Edmunds, MaKenna Chapman and Kensli Edmunds; stepgrandchildren, Kaleb Johnston, Alexis Johnston and Blaze Johnston; foster granddaughters, Courtney and Ashley Johnston; brother, Jimmy (Rosie) Edmunds; and three sisters, Linda Mount, Sandy (Junior) Cremeans and Doris Noel. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends that will miss him dearly. Special friends that he enjoyed spending time with Timbo Edmunds and Todd (Tina) Black. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, James Luke Edmunds. The family wishes to send a special thank you to everyone that helped during this tragic time. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chelcie Gibson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Dry Ridge Road, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

