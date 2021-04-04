DERALD GENE SOWARDS, 92, of Culloden, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor C.J. Adkins and Pastor Gilbert Smith officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born August 10, 1928, in Putnam County, a son of the late Nathaniel Arthur Sowards and Sylvia Ester Rice Sowards. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Mae McCallister Sowards. He is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Smith of Milton; one son, Alan Sowards of Culloden; one sister, Mary Alice Holbrook of Huntington; two grandchildren, Jessica Ramsey (Mike) and Brad Smith (Melissa); and five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Kristin, Mason, Ryan and Christopher. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you