DERRY WENDEL STOWASSER, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was born July 18, 1953, in Cabell County, a son of the late Lonnie and Margaret Jenkins Stowasser. He is also preceded in death by four siblings, Carl, Delana, Vinson and Dorlen. He is survived by his wife, Jerry Martin Stowasser; one sister, Reba Stowasser; one brother, Teddy Stowasser; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

