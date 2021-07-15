DESMEL EDWARD ADKINS “EBO,” 85, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away July 11, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Bethlehem United Baptist Church by Pastors Jamie Clay and Garland Perry. Burial will be in Marion Adkins Cemetery. He was born March 3, 1936, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late William and Rosie Watts Adkins. He retired from ACF Industries after 29 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee Hagley Adkins; one son, Charles “Charlie” Adkins; and son-in-law, Keith Keesee. He is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Lee Adkins of Branchland; one sister, Nelma Lee Criner of Gahanna, Ohio; sister-in-law, Diane and Larry Blake of Barboursville; three grandchildren who he loved dearly, Beth Fields of Wilson, N.C., Sonya Beckett of Salt Rock and Eddie and Bethany Adkins of Ona; and five great-grandchildren who he loved and was so proud to have, Chase Fields of Wilson, N.C., Gaige Beckett and Emitt Beckett of Salt Rock, and twins Annabeth Paige Adkins and Hunter Edward Adkins of Ona. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and after 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.timeformemory.com/wallace

