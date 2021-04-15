DEXTER DALE CONRAD, 77, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born July 21, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Harry and Eulah White Conrad. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Don Conrad. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a member of Zoar Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Becky Shelton Conrad; three daughters, Sheri Sargent, Connie Conrad and Penelope Conrad; two sons, Dexter Conrad Jr. (Lyn) and Brandon Conrad (Jessica); two stepsons, Bobby Bird and Kevin Bird; two sisters, Shelby Ketchum and Yvonne Bias; and 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Eddie Howell officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

