DEXTER DALE RAMEY, 79, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away May 24, 2021, with his family by his side. He was a son of the late Roy and Genoa Keesee Ramey and was preceded in death by his siblings, Clarence Ramey, Bernice Berry, Arnold Ramey and Dwight Ramey. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Hester Ramey; four children, Denise (Rob) Munyon of Galloway, Ohio, Connie (Shawn) Edwards of Charleston, S.C., Dale (Beth) Ramey of Branchland, W.Va., and Becky (Scott) Parsons of Branchland, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Stephanie, David, Samantha, Savannah, Candace, Austin and Zac, as well as four step-grandchildren; siblings, Zelma Hazelett, Darrell Gene Ramey, Douglas Ramey and John Ramey; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Carlos Gibson. Burial will be in Ramey Cemetery. The family would like to thank Lincoln Nursing and Rehab Center for their kindness and care. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
