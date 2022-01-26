DIANA COOPER, 76, of Milton, passed away January 21, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. She was born January 10, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana, a daughter of the late Hubert and Nellie Geneva King Leggitt. She was preceded in death by one stepson, Keith Cooper Jr. She is survived by her husband, Keith O’Neal Cooper; two sons, George and Tammy Cooper of Milton and Timothy Cooper of Charlottesville, Ind.; one stepdaughter, Diane and Allen McCallister of Hurricane; one stepson, Ronald and Carla Cooper of Indianapolis, Ind.; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
