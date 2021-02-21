DIANA LYNN VIRGILLO, 62, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She was born October 16, 1958, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ransom “Brother” Lester and Virginia Marie Bailey Lester. She was an employee of Kroger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Lester; a brother-in-law, Herman Ted Justice; and a sister-in-law, Jackie Lester. She is survived by her husband, Robin Lee Virgillo; two daughters, Kerry Virgillo and Stephanie Virgillo, both of Huntington; one son, Nathan Virgillo of South Point, Ohio; two sisters, Noraeen (Doug) Miller of Barboursville and Ruth Justice of Proctorville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Rylan Plew, Sydney Plew and Remi Daniels; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Ronnie Tyree officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 conditions, masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

