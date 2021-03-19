DIANIA LOU SCARBERRY, 68, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born September 8, 1952, a daughter of the late Ellery and Rosie Scarberry. She is survived by a sister, Connie Conley, and one nephew, Thomas (Heather) Conley. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Roach Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Roach Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Jude officiating. She loved her church friends, and she would love to be there for one last service. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

