DIANNA LYNN COLLINS, 73, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was born May 27, 1947, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Leotise Martin and Violet Finley Harshbarger. She is also preceded in death by the father of her children, Dennis Owens, and by her second husband, John Marvin Collins. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Smith; one son, Craig Owens; two grandchildren, Emily Smith and Gabby Owens; one great-grandchild, Landon Reynolds; and a very special friend, Sandra Bryan. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
