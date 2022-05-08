DIANNA LYNN POTTORFF, 59, of Lesage, died peacefully at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Dianna was preceded in death by her father, Leland Pottorff; an infant sister; her maternal grandparents, Oscar (Tot) and Betty Caldwell of Lesage; her paternal grandparents, Harlan and Hazel Pottorff of Odon, Ind.; and many precious aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her mother, Deanna Caldwell Pottorff of Lesage; her brother, Daniel Pottorff of Barboursville; her sister, Deborah Beatty and brother-in-law Ben Beatty; two nieces, Cierra and Shayla Beatty; and many special aunts, uncles and cousins. Dianna was a graduate of Barboursville High School and received her degree in journalism from W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University. She worked at several local newspapers but will be remembered for her work at Wayne County News as her last local job. She volunteered for several organizations during her time working in Wayne County and gained many friends that she held dear. Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville is handling arrangements. Everyone is welcome to join the family for her Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 14, 2022, anytime from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Beech Fork State Park Shelter No. 3 (near the pool). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice House of Huntington or the food pantry at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington, WV. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

