DIANNA LYNN SMITH, 63, of Barboursville passed away May 15, 2020. She was born December 24, 1956, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Norman and Mildred Johnson Childers. Dianna was a realtor with Debi Reynolds, Realty Exchange. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Gary Childers. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, John R. “J.R.” Smith; son, Brad Williams (Francine) of Seattle, Wash.; stepchildren, John R. Smith Jr. (Angie) of Huntington and Kimberly Bacon (Bob) of Lithia, Fla.; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Ryan and Gabe; and one brother, Kenny Childers of Huntington. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Due to the current health concerns, the family requests that you please respect social distancing during visitation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

