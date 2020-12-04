DOLCIE MARIE PECK, 86, of St. Peters, Mo., passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born January 4, 1934, a daughter of the late Gilbert M. and Minnie Belle Porter Childers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy W. Peck; sister, Ermalee Eaton; brother, Denzil Childers; grandson, Adam Peck. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rodger and Charlene Peck of St. Peters, Mo.; stepson and his wife, Billy M. and Julie Peck of Huntington; grandson, Andrew and Ashlee Peck, and Sarah Peck, wife of the late Adam Peck; two stepgrandsons, Mark and Thomas Peck; great-grandchildren, Josie and Silas Peck, Nora, Navy and Henry Peck, Enzo and Morgan Peck. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

