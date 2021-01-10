DOLLY JEAN GARLICK, 86, of Ona, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. She was born on December 1, 1934, in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Muriel Carter Hedrick. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Garlick, and by two daughters, Sherry Tassen and Carol Walls. She is survived by two daughters, Ann Cremeans (Jay) and Tammy Hager; three sons, Kenneth Williams (Peggy), James Williams and Frank Williams; several brothers, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be noon Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Friends may visit one hour prior to service at the cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

