DON FOLDEN, 74, passed peacefully on June 21, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Don was born in St. Mary’s, W.Va., on August 4, 1945, and later made his home in Huntington attending Green Acres, working for RC Bottling Company and attending Open Door Baptist Church, where he was a Bible Believer Christian for years. He made his home with William and Jacqueline Caudill and their son, William Jack. Private graveside service and burial will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

