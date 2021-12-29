DONALD CLIFFORD CHAPMAN, 89, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born August 10, 1932, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Creth and Cecilia Sovine Chapman. He is also preceded in death by his stepson, David McCallister, and siblings, Martha Chapman, Evelyn (Herbert) Pullen, Ida (Leonard) Eves, Harold “Buck” (Emma) Chapman, Charles (Carol) Chapman, Freeda Chapman and Wanda Hensley. He served his country in the United States Navy. He retired in 1987 as an administrator from Milton Junior High School. He was a member of Union Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Freda V. Chapman; two stepdaughters, Vickie Lunsford (Ronnie) and Drema Chittum (Butch); one sister, Dorothy Chapman; five grandchildren, Kevin Lunsford (Jeni), Kelly Lunsford (Angel), Kasey Lunsford, Tom Chittum (Jody) and Jed Chittum; special niece, Amy Leslie (Bob); and a host of other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Charlie Stevens and Pastor Rick Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you