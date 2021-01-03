DONALD EDGAR MEADOWS, 90, of Huntington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at home, with his family by his side. He was born January 15, 1930, in Huntington, a son of the late Joseph Earl and Regenia Ellen Scites Meadows. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on November 16, 1948, and was honorably discharged on March 3, 1950. He retired from Columbia Gas with forty-seven years of service. Donald was a member of 20th Street Baptist Church of Kenova. He loved to bowl, and he was a loyal fan of Marshall sports, Cincinnati Reds and he loved to watch his old western movies. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-seven years, Jean Isabell Meadows; a brother, Paul Edward Meadows; a sister-in-law, Carol Bartram; two brothers-in-law, Meredith Bartram and Walter Lewis. He is survived by four daughters, Vicky Coleman of St. Petersburg, Fla., Donna Shell, Mary “Chris” Spencer and Jennifer Ann Meadows, all of Huntington; one son, Greg and Tracy Meadows of Raleigh, N.C.; a sister, Betty and Bill Bowden of Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Lewis of Winchester, Ky.; grandchildren, Christopher, Tiffany, Michael and Erica Coleman, Teia, Megan, Zachary and Natasha Shell, Nikolas and Alyssa “Pumpkin” and David Harden; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Terri Ann. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Brother Hugh Summers officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
