DONALD EUGENE WARDEN, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was born June 4, 1959, in Cabell County, a son of the late Rev. Russell Lee Warden and Gathel Margaret "Maggie" Holbrook Warden. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Terry Warden. He is survived by his brother, Johnny Lee Warden; two sisters-in-law, Linda Warden and Maureen Warden. He is also survived by one aunt, Winona Holbrook, and several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Barboursville High School and Marshall University. He worked in several retail stores during his life, both as a clerk and manager. He loved to take hikes in state and national parks. He loved to play golf and chess. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. There will be no funeral services, and he will be cremated. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

