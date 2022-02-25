DONALD FORD LAYNE, 87, of Ona, W.Va., left this life to meet his Savior and be reunited with his beloved wife, Clara Bush Layne, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 4, 1935, in Cabell County, a son of the late Charles and Faunie Knapp Layne. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Dencil Knapp, Ivan Knapp and Dalton Layne. Donald was a longtime devoted member of Lawrence Chapel Church. He loved his family and loved being outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mike Smith; three sisters, Doris Poston, Betty Jane Lindsey and JoAnn Adkins (Bernard); two granddaughters, Natosha Brandon (Bobby) and Brandi Field (Jamie); five great-grandchildren, Addison, Griffin and Keegan Brandon and Aoife and Cillian Field; a host of nieces and nephews who he loved like his own; and a special friend and caregiver, Joyce Smith. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Lawrence Chapel Church with Pastor Dorin Garrett and Pastor Allen Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Templeton Cemetery, Glenwood. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Lawrence Chapel Church at 1363 Jenkins Creek Road, Glenwood, WV 25520. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
