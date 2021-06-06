DONALD JACK ADKINS, of Ona, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born October 6, 1929, in Ona, WV, a son of the late Dennie E. and Vesta Chapman Adkins. He was retired from Steel of West Virginia and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the US Army. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Leona Bradshaw Adkins; two daughters, Sharon Bryan (Bruce) and Donna Hensley (Steven); one sister, Bonnie; two grandchildren, Tara Cooper (Corey) and Austin Hensley (Caitlyn); and two great-grandchildren, Bennett Allen Cooper and Hazel Jade Hensley. Graveside visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.

