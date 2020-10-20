Essential reporting in volatile times.

DONALD LEE RAMEY SR., 75, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born December 3, 1944, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Ezra and Norma Walker Ramey. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Roberta Kitchen and Barbara Ann Lucas, and by two brothers, Jerry Ramey and Carl Ramey. He was a long-time member of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, Huntington. He is survived by wife, Mazarda Wiley Ramey; one daughter, Kimberly Workman; one son, Donald L. Ramey Jr.; two stepsons, Timothy Adkins and Anthony Adkins (Laurel); son-in-law, Johnny Workman; two sisters, Betty McCoy and Helen Wiley; five grandchildren, Julie Bryan (Edward), John Workman, Michael Workman, Brittany Workman and Levi Ramey; two great-grandchildren, Chase Bryan and Chandler Workman. The family would like to thank Dr. David Morris, Ellena Haddock and Ashley Massey for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral arrangements. Services will be at a later date, and at his request he was cremated. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

