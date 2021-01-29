DONALD LEE SALMONS JR., 56, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at home. He was born October 30, 1964, a son of Phyllis Salmons and the late Donald Lee Salmons Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Justin; one sister, Julie; two grandchildren, Jaxin and Mariah; one niece, Sarah; one nephew, Channing; and two great-nieces, Maddie and Gracie. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

