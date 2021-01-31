DONALD PAUL LEWIS, age 77, of Ona, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at his residence. He was the son of Silas Lee and Mary Francis McDonie Lewis, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Jerry Lee Lewis. Don was a retired firefighter from the city of Huntington and also retired from the U.S. Army. He began his firefighting career with the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 15, and over the years he had served on the Ona and Ohio River Road volunteer fire departments. He joined the military at age 18 and served for three years, spending most of his time in Germany. He re-enlisted at the age of 35 in the 254th Transportation Company and served until he retired from active duty February 10, 1975. Donald was a First Sergeant from 1975 to 1992. He retired as a Reserve Master Sergeant April 14, 1994, to February 20, 2003. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hensley Lewis; daughters, Melissa Lewis and her son Flynn, Stacy (James Christopher) Atkins; one sister, Judy Jordan of Oxford, Ga.; and one brother, Bill (Debbie) Lewis of Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local volunteer fire department. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service Tuesday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huff's marriage to Marshall no coincidence
- Marshall's 2021 football schedule released
- Huff's staff for 2021 nearly finalized
- SV's Biggs de-commits from Marshall
- Huff says Huntington's special nature has shown itself
- Two ex-Huntington politicians indicted in 2019 shooting ask for dismissal
- Lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect student from sexual abuse
- Business Beat: Christopher & Banks closing all stores, while Belk will file bankruptcy
- Herd's Huff playing numbers game with recruiting
- Cabell health department receives FEMA grant for mass vaccinations
Images
Collections
- Photos: People spend time at Lake William
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: LesMills BodyCombat course at The Rec
- Photos: Ironton vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. South Point, girls basketball
- Photos: Russell vs. Ashland, girls basketball
- Photos: Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
- Photos: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County