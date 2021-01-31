DONALD PAUL LEWIS, age 77, of Ona, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at his residence. He was the son of Silas Lee and Mary Francis McDonie Lewis, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Jerry Lee Lewis. Don was a retired firefighter from the city of Huntington and also retired from the U.S. Army. He began his firefighting career with the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 15, and over the years he had served on the Ona and Ohio River Road volunteer fire departments. He joined the military at age 18 and served for three years, spending most of his time in Germany. He re-enlisted at the age of 35 in the 254th Transportation Company and served until he retired from active duty February 10, 1975. Donald was a First Sergeant from 1975 to 1992. He retired as a Reserve Master Sergeant April 14, 1994, to February 20, 2003. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hensley Lewis; daughters, Melissa Lewis and her son Flynn, Stacy (James Christopher) Atkins; one sister, Judy Jordan of Oxford, Ga.; and one brother, Bill (Debbie) Lewis of Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local volunteer fire department. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service Tuesday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

