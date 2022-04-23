On April 21, 2022, DONALD RAY HOLTON of Branchland, W.Va., was called Home by the Lord Jesus Christ. The eldest son of John Richard and Lovie Opal Bias Holton, he was known as "Ray" by his family and "Don" by his friends and co-workers at INCO Alloys for over 30 years. Ray was civic-minded in the affairs of his community and served on the Public Service District, helped to organize Lincoln County’s 911 Emergency System, and gave his all to establish a new building for the local Fire Department. Ray greatly appreciated his friends and family. Called to salvation as a young teenager, he kept the faith all his years. He loved dearly his two grandchildren, Gabrielle Grace and Richard Gabe Holton. At 82, he has gained heaven, and those who loved him are suffering a sad loss. Still, we of the Lord’s Household can and will follow his path Home to the Great Glory of our Lord. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be Slone Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

