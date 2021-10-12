DONNA CAROLYN OSBORNE, 82, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born April 10, 1939, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Kessler Ours, and was raised by her grandparents, Leo and Golda Ours. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Turner Midkiff. She is survived by husband of 51 years, David Osborne; daughters, Carolyn Turner Allen of Huntington and LeAnn Willis of Barboursville; son and daughter-in-law, Jackie Ray and Erin Turner of South Charleston, W.Va.; sister, Diane Steinert, of Charleston, S.C.; brothers, Larry Ours, Seattle, Wash., Donnie Ours, Argillite, Ky., Raymond Ours, Proctorville, Ohio, and Terry Ours, Huntington; grandchildren: Ayden Willis, Johnny Allen, Laura Allen, Rachel Midkiff, Caitlyn Midkiff, Savannah Yates and Christopher Shreeve; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home. Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

