DONNA CAROLYN OSBORNE, 82, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born April 10, 1939, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Kessler Ours, and was raised by her grandparents, Leo and Golda Ours. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Turner Midkiff. She is survived by husband of 51 years, David Osborne; daughters, Carolyn Turner Allen of Huntington and LeAnn Willis of Barboursville; son and daughter-in-law, Jackie Ray and Erin Turner of South Charleston, W.Va.; sister, Diane Steinert, of Charleston, S.C.; brothers, Larry Ours, Seattle, Wash., Donnie Ours, Argillite, Ky., Raymond Ours, Proctorville, Ohio, and Terry Ours, Huntington; grandchildren: Ayden Willis, Johnny Allen, Laura Allen, Rachel Midkiff, Caitlyn Midkiff, Savannah Yates and Christopher Shreeve; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home. Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homecoming more than a game at HHS
- Two Cabell Midland students charged with making terroristic threats
- After man accused of shooting three, girlfriend jailed when police find 1.5 pounds of fentanyl
- Prichard woman found dead; husband charged with murder, concealment
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Invasive spotted lanternflies found in fourth West Virginia county
- Police roundup: Woman charged in Huntington shooting
- Editorial: Mayor sets deadline for Marshall baseball stadium decision
- Marshall running back suspended, jailed for marijuana drug charge
- Skye Reymond: New Marshall president should use data as strategic asset
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate before Old Dominion game
- Photos: Marshall University Homecoming Parade
- Photos: Funeral procession for Cabell County EMT Norma Ward
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Saturday
- Photos: Huntington defeats Woodrow Wilson, 63-0
- Photos: Marshall football defeats Old Dominion 20-13
- Photos: Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest
- Photos: Heron Fest
- Photos: West Virginia hero Hershel "Woody" Williams celebrates 98th birthday
- Photos: Hal Greer statue dedication ceremony