DONNA JOE CARTER, 49, of Huntington, passed away September 23, 2021. Memorial services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Gordon Rutherford. She was born July 12, 1972, a daughter of Randy Tye of Barboursville and the late Cathy Hamb Tye. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Malcolm Carter Jr.; two sons, Alexander Carter and Asher Carter, both of Huntington; two sisters, Kathy Jackson of Barboursville and Karen Gast of Barboursville; and two brothers, Kim Tye of Lesage and Don Tye of Norfolk, Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you