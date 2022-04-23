DONNA JUNE CART, 82, of Milton, passed away April 20, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born April 22, 1939, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cecil William and Opal Jane Chapman Cart. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Sarah, Anna, Ada, and Ella Mae. She is survived by two daughters, Tamara Cart Burrow and Sherri Cart-McClain; one sister, Rita Chittum; one brother, Robert Cart; one grandson, Ryan Daniel Burrow; three great-grandchildren, Liam Samsom, Kylie Farley and Rayna Burrow; and her best friend, Sherry Pauley. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Keith Watters. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
