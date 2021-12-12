DONNA KAY LEWIS, 75, of Milton, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Troy Nicely. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park. She was born May 28, 1946, a daughter of the late Mike Spurlock and Freda Nichols Sowards. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronnie Lewis, and her daughters and their families, Wendy and Mark Chapman; grandson, Cody and Brittany Rohrig; great-granddaughter, Vivianne; granddaughter, Natalie and Brandon McClung; daughter, Angie and Bob Maynard; granddaughter, Abby Maynard; grandson, Nick Maynard; daughter, Courtney Lewis; grandson, Noah Taylor; and granddaughters, Emma and Olivia Taylor. The family would like to express a special thanks to Gina Arbogast for her care and kindness. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

