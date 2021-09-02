DONNA LOUISE CARPENTER, 65, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Roger Mooney officiating, followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. She was born March 26, 1956, in Logan County, a daughter of the late Donald Gene and Nancy Louise Stollings Carpenter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Joey Alan Carpenter. She is survived by her children, Ralph Thomas Workman (Tammy) of Clover, S.C., Andrea Cremeans (Bubby) of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and Lacie Tuell (Justin) of Culver, Indiana; one brother, Larry Butcher (Amy) of Chesapeake, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Austin Runyon, Derrick Runyon, Myranda Mulkey (Aaron), Joseph Mahon, Anthony Mahon, Dakota Mahon, Ralph Thomas Workman Jr., Bentley Cremeans and Grace Cremeans; and a special partner, Jeff Riley. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timememory.com/wallace.

