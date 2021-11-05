DONNA MARIE STALEY PAYNE, 58, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away November 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Ron Chapman. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born February 13, 1963, in Huntington, a daughter of Oweda “Peachie” Queen Rayburn of Barboursville and the late Dewey Rayburn. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lewis Staley and Scott Payne; son, Joshua Dale Staley; and brother, Jared Dean “Dino” Rayburn. She is survived by two daughters, Amanda and Brian Kelly of Glenwood and Britney and Keith Elliott of Barboursville; one son, J.R. and Heather Staley of Glenwood; four brothers, Dale and Tracy Rayburn of Hurricane, Dwayne and Diane Rayburn of Barboursville, Doyle Rayburn of Huntington, and Derrick and Angie Rayburn of Barboursville; sister-in-law, Amy Rayburn of Barboursville; and five grandchildren, Carter Brown, Hannah Staley, Sawyer Kelly, Brandon Elliott and Zander Elliott. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

