DORA D. HARSHBARGER, 88, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Dora was born March 29, 1932, to the late Clyde and Lula Rutherford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Harshbarger; sister, Delores Rutherford; and brother, Ronald Rutherford. Survivors include sister, Pat Townsend; two sons, Danny (Linda) Harshbarger, David (Susan) Harshbarger; daughter, Kim (Jim) Becker; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two on the way later this year. Dora was a strong and industrious woman, working as an independent sales representative for Avon and Rubbermaid throughout her younger years. Later in life, she returned to school where she earned an Associate Degree from Marshall University. She then worked at the VA Medical Center for approximately 12 years, where she made many new friends. Dora was known for her incredible cooking and could be found in her kitchen making buttermilk biscuits and gravy for her family on most Saturday mornings. Her memory will live on in the recipes she passed down and in the hearts of her loving family members. Dora was a longstanding member of the Presbyterian Church, Milton. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, by Pastor Nathan Jude. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
