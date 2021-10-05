DORA LEONA BRADSHAW ADKINS, 86 of Ona, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was born July 29, 1935, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Patrick Crawford and Pauline Darnell Bradshaw. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Jack Adkins. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Hensley (Steven Scott) and Sharon K. Bryan (Bruce), all of Ona, W.Va.; grandchildren, Tara Kay Cooper (Corey) and Austin Hensley; great-grandchildren, Bennett Allen Cooper and Hazel Jade Hensley. Graveside visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.timeformemory.com/wallace

