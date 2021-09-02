DORIS ANN DIAL, 85, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with Jesus Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, surrounded by her daughters. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Pastor Chuck Lawrence. She was born March 4, 1936, in Ashland, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Harvey Riffe Jr. and Mary O. Arthur Riffe. She was a member of Christ Temple Church for more than 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by beloved maternal grandmother, Mary Edith Arthur, “Little Mom.” She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Annette Sears of Huntington, Connie and Jack Cantley of Milton and Debra and Kevin Maloy of Rush, Ky.; known as Mammie to her six grandchildren, Kresta (Scott) Maynard, Jackie (Megan) Cantley, Eric Young, Tracy (Jon) Teams, Hannah (Mackenzie) Bailes and Elijah Maloy; and six great-grandchildren, Sydney Maynard, Sawyer Maynard, Ashton Teams, Ethan Teams, Amelia Teams, Parker Bailes and one on the way, Porter Bailes. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. The family would like to thank the staff at SMMC and the Hospice House for all of the love and care shown to her and family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

