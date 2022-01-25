DORIS JEAN DeJARNETT, 90, of Barboursville, passed away January 23, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tim Messinger. Burial will be private. She was born July 7, 1931, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Glasco and Lena Roberts Barrett. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Milton, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul DeJarnett; son, Eddie DeJarnett; grandson, Paul Jennings Perry; great-grandson; Dustin Medley; three sisters; and one brother. Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Gary Perry of Florida; sons and daughters-in-law, William H. and Cindy DeJarnett of South Point, Ohio, Ronald and Michelle DeJarnett of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Kim DeJarnett of Salt Rock, W.Va.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. The family would like to especially thank Barbara Blankenship for her kindness and care. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
