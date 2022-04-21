DORIS JUANITA LEEP, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Heritage Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Jason Paynter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Procession will follow to Bowen Cemetery for graveside prayers and goodbyes. She was born in Wayne, W.Va., to the late Elmer and Gracie Porter Leep. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Patty Dick, Erma Strassburg, Roger, Hartzel and Ray Leep. She is survived by her three children, Billie Sowards (Bobby) of Daytona Beach, Fla., Donna Leep Johnson (Mike) of Cleveland, Tenn., and Joseph S. Leep (Angela) of Wayne, W.Va. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Beth Sowards, Jonathan McCoy (Brittany), Joseph “Joey” Leep (Jessica), Krista Johnson Diaz (Euri), Joshua Johnson and Charity Leep. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren, Michael O’leary, Bobby Sowards, Conner, Lila and Caroline McCoy, Xander and Keira Leep, Ayden and Ahleena Diaz. Surviving siblings include Iva Sullivan, Kathy Adkins, Glenny and Cecil Leep. Doris leaves behind a host of family, friends and her furbaby Pedro, who all loved her and will miss her dearly. She attended Good Shepherd Holiness Church and retired from Colonial Lanes Bowling Alley. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
