DOROTHEA “DOROTHY” JAYNE NEALE WATSON, 86, of Huntington, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Bill DeMoss and Pastor Jacob Law. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born April 5, 1935, in Huntington, a daughter of the late George and Helen Niehaus Neale. She retired from Huntington State Hospital in 1997. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Norman Watson; stepsons, James and Ronald Watson; brothers, Jay and Bruce Neale; and sister-in-law, Retha Neale. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Wade Newell of Huntington; two stepdaughters, Patricia Holley and Mary Joyce Heater, both of Texas; granddaughter, Renee and Paul Law of Huntington; four great-grandchildren, Meghan and Michael Griffiths of Nashville, Tenn., Jacob “Jake” and Tori Law of Nashville, Tenn., Sydney Law of Louisville, Ky., and Briella Law of Huntington; two great-great-grandsons, Roman Law of Nashville, Tenn., and “Baby Z”; nephews, Roger, Danny and Bruce Neale; and sister-in-law, Audrey Neale of Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are suggested. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

