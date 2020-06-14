Essential reporting in volatile times.

DOROTHY ALBERTA BLACK LUNSFORD, 94, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1925, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Grace Black. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Lunsford. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Thelma Johnson, Maxine Hash, Anna Lou Moore, Ivan Black, Clarence Black, Carl Black, Homer Black and Woodrow Black. Dorothy was a beautician and housewife and loved her family and riding on a golf cart. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Kaye Rutherford (John) and Brenda Carol Chapman (Junior Lee); grandchildren, Craig Shelton, Stephen Shelton, Robin Eckhart (Jay), Dwayne Scott Chapman and LeAnn Lambert (David), and great-grandchildren, Kayelin Annette Ryder, Brandon Ray Eckhart, Madison Chapman and Cody Lambert. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, with Jay Eckhart officiating. Entombment will follow. Friends may visit at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

