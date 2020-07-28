Essential reporting in volatile times.

Early in the morning of July 18, 2020, DOROTHY K. WISE was called to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is reunited with her husband, Gary L. Wise, after 46 years apart. Her parents, Robert and Golda Kelley, and her sister, Dixie Cummings, also preceded her in death. Dorothy lived a long life, full of  family and great friends. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, gardening, cooking and the arts. She is survived by her brother, Bill Kelley; sister, Judy Kidner; sons, Jeffrey Wise and his wife, Debra, and Kelley Wise and his wife, Vicky; and her granddaughter, the joy of her life, Madeline Wise. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

