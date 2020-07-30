Essential reporting in volatile times.

DOROTHY MAE OSBURN ADKINS, 93, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Edward Adkins, in January 2009. She leaves behind her children, Brenda (Larry Bauer), Rev. Dale (Debbie) and Rev. Greg (Julie); a brother, Carl (Emma) Osburn; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A graveside home-going service will be conducted at noon Friday, July 31, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. All are welcome to attend; in lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to be made to the Huntington City Mission or the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

