DOROTHY REBECCA RACER, 70, of Milton, passed away July 31, 2020, at home. She was born November 7, 1949, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth Richardson Turley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Racer; brother, Butch Turley; sisters, Barbara Simpkins and Elizabeth “Sue” Meadows; and one granddaughter, BreeAnna Venoy. She is survived by four children, Thomas Racer, Donald “Eric” Racer, Aynessa Mondlak and Amy Fluharty; one brother, Bill Turley; ten grandchildren, Wendy Racer, Samantha Nugen, Rebekka Venoy, Ryan Prichard, Matthew Mondlak, Tyler Fluharty, Eddie Prichard, Hannah Mondlak, Eliza Racer and Macon Racer; and three great-grandchildren, Carter Price, Carter Catalano, Lillion Venoy. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

