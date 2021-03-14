DOTTIE LOU DEAN, 76, of Wayne, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Heron Adkins. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. She was born November 6, 1944, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Ross Dean. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Marc Anthony Richards, and sister, Freda Dean. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Casey Gordon of Kuna, Ind.; two sons and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Vanessa Richards of Meridan, Ind., and Jeff Richards of Lexington, Ky.; two sisters and brother-in-law, Ruby Brown of Richmond, Ky., and Lois and Harold Adkins of Huntington; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Glenna Dean of Wayne, Richard and Drema Dean of Barboursville and Ronald and Angela Dean of Huntington; four grandchildren, Adam and Alex Gordon and Joseph and Ryan Richards; special sister-in-law, Betty Richards; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

