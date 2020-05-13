Essential reporting in volatile times.

DOUGLAS EUGENE CHILDRESS, 86, of Barboursville, W.Va., left this life to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born May 13, 1933, in Austinville, Virginia, a son of the late Harry Buford Childress and Mary Poole Childress. He was a veteran of the US Navy after eight years of service during the Korean Conflict, obtaining the rank of Petty Officer Third Class. Doug, known as the “Virginia Gentleman,” was a retired police officer with the Huntington Police Department, having served from 1963 to 1985. From 1988 to 1997 he served as a Special Deputy US Marshal. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge No. 65 and was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Childress, and a nephew, David Childress. He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Linda Margaret Fewell Childress; a sister-in-law, Betty June Childress of Roanoke, Va.; very good friends, Debbie and Frank Peck; and several cousins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Stan Maynard officiating. Entombment will be in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545.

