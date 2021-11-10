DOUGLAS LEE CARDWELL, 63, of Salt Rock, passed away November 7, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Chris Fulks. He was born December 1, 1957, in Salt Rock, a son of the late Donald and Evelyn Jenkins Cardwell. He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Michelle Cardwell of Warren, Ohio; one brother, Dennis Jenkins; four grandchildren, Carla Hill, Katelyn Cardwell, Wathen Cardwell and Weston Cardwell; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

