DR. W. BLAKER BOLLING, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, on June 25, 1942, the oldest son of the late T. Winston Bolling and Loreta Blaker Bolling. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his stepson, Joshua S. Fife. He is survived by his wife, Julia Dodds Bolling; sons, Winston B. Bolling Jr. and his wife Mary of Barboursville, W.Va., and Thomas C. Bolling of Huntington, W.Va., and stepson JK Fife and his wife Ginger of Barboursville; and a brother, J. Ernest Bolling and his children, Jeb and Kristine of Midlothian, Virginia. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Charlotte Bolling, Lauren Fife and Jacob Fife, all of Barboursville. Blaker was educated in the Richmond public school system. He earned a Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Industrial Engineering from Virginia Tech. He was in the ROTC cadet corps while in Virginia Tech. Following graduation he was inducted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Vietnam, where he served from 1965 to 1966. During his service he earned a Bronze Star and two Presidential unit citations. Following his active duty he remained in a drilling reserve unit. He worked as an Industrial engineer then returned to the University of Virginia where he earned a doctorate of business administration. He taught at two universities in Virginia. In 1985 he accepted a position at Marshall University in the Lewis College of Business where he taught as an associate and full professor. He retired after 26 years of teaching. He was a business honorary fraternity advisor, he was nominated for outstanding teacher and named in Who’s Who among professors in American Universities and Colleges. He was an ordained deacon in the Presbyterian Church. He was a member of several military service organizations. He enjoyed reading, boating, flying and motorcycle riding. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Rev. Julia Bolling will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. During this time of national crisis social distancing is required and masks are suggested by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice in his name.
