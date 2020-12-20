DREMA SUE WEATHERHOLT, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was born in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Rex and Madeline Jarrell Jones. She is survived by her husband, Homer Weatherholt; her children, Stacy and Angie Jackson of Huntington, Heather and Chris Moore of Ashland, Ky., Aaron Weatherholt of Nashville, Tenn., Melissa and Trevor Davis of Clinton, Tenn., and Matt and Audra Weatherholt of Hertford, N.C.; 12 grandchildren, Kyla, Anastasia, Zack, Brooke, Eli, Ava, Silas, Jackson, Megan, Janicee, Jimmy and Jacob; and three great-grandchildren, Ryker, Madelynn and Remington. A livestream of services will be available at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, on Fellowship Baptist Church’s Facebook page and also on their YouTube channel. There will be no public services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington City Mission. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

