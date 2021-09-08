DUSTI DAWN DAVIS, 36, of Huntington, passed away August 27, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. She was born January 5, 1985, in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of Christopher Davis (Tommy Lee) of Tennessee and Sherry Grayson Davis of Huntington. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son, Tasean Seldon; sister, Shania Westmoreland; two brothers, Chase Lewis and Trey Westmoreland “Poohbutt”; aunt, Terry Grayson, and her son, Jamey Wiley; and boyfriend, Charles Andrews of Ironton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

